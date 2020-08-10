OCA announces new dates of Asian Beach Games in China, Secretary POA

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Aug 10 (APP): The Olympic Council of Asia has announced the new dates of the 6th Asian Beach Games to be held in the City of Sanya, China which will now commence on April 2 , 2021.

Secretary, Pakistan Olympic Association, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood said here on Monday that OCA has officially communicated the new dates of the mega sports event which will conclude on April 10.

“ The name of the Games, i.e. the Sixth Asian Beach Games Sanya 2020, and the logo of the Games will remain unchanged”, said POA official.

He said the decision taken jointly in collaboration with Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) and the Sanya Asian Beach Games Organizing Committee (SABGOC) will ensure the safety of the athletes and officials as well as the spectators in these unprecedented times of COVID-19 pandemic.