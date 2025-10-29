NUST wins 46th HEC All Pakistan Inter-University Table Tennis Championship at HU Mansehra

- Advertisement -

MANSEHRA, Oct 29 (APP):The 46th All Pakistan Inter-University Table Tennis Championship, organized under the auspices of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), concluded successfully at Hazara University Mansehra.

Teams from universities across all four provinces of Pakistan participated in the event, showcasing remarkable sportsmanship and competitive spirit.

In the singles category, NUST Islamabad clinched the first position, while Iqra University Karachi secured both second and third places.

In the doubles category, Iqra University Karachi took the first position, followed by IBA Karachi in second place.

A grand closing ceremony was held at Hazara University, where Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Ikramullah Khan distributed trophies and cash prizes among the winning teams.

He lauded the efforts of the Director Sports, Syed Khalid Jalal Shah, and his organizing team for the excellent management and smooth conduct of the championship.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Ikramullah Khan emphasized the importance of sports in student life, stating that such activities not only foster healthy competition but also contribute significantly to mental and physical development. He expressed pride that Hazara University had the honor of hosting a national-level event under the HEC banner and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to promoting sports and other healthy extracurricular activities in the future.

The successful conclusion of the championship was hailed as a milestone for Hazara University, reflecting its dedication to encouraging talent, teamwork, and the spirit of national unity through sports.