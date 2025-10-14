Noman Ali takes Pakistan ahead against South Africa in Lahore test

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 14 (APP): Left-arm spinner Noman Ali grabbed two late wickets in defense of 277 in the fourth innings to take Pakistan ahead against South Africa in the last session of the 16-wicket third day of the first test as the spinners ruled the roost at Gaddafi stadium here on Tuesday.

The Proteas started second innings in the last hour of the afternoon session on day 3 needing a few more than what they scored in their first innings – merely 277 runs – for glory and go 1-0 up against Pakistan in the two-test match series at the Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday. They have already scored 51-2.

Needing 226 runs to beat Pakistan and record the highest run-chase in Lahore and second highest on the Pakistani soil. Unbeaten Tony de Zorzi 16 (44), the centurion of the match, and Ryan Rickelton 29 (76), the half-centurion, are at the crease.

South African batters were faced with their nemesis in a hostile spin-friendly pitch and deft bowling duo of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali who shared nine wickets between them in the first innings. It will be highest chase by a visiting team on Pakistani soil if South Africa overhauled the total. Previously, Sri Lanka chased down 220-8 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in 2000.

South Africa lost stand-in-captain Markram 3 (11) as he tried to hoist Noman Ali out of the park and Wiaan Mulder 0 (3) who was smartly caught in the slip by Salman Agha which gave Noman Ali the seventh wicket of the match.

Earlier in the day, the started at 216-6 and scored 269-10 in the first hour of the play. Tony de Zorzi 104 (171) scored a stoic century for South Africa. He started his innings at the overnight score of 81 and added 23 runs before he was caught by Shaheen Shah Afridi off Noman Ali. Zorzi was the man of crisis for the Proteas as he came to the crease with team total at 80 but with the fall of seventh wicket of Muthusamy 11 (34) at 228 he decided to score quickly and went on to bring up his second century.

The proteas conceded a lead of 109 runs in the first innings.

If Pakistan batters had scored four half-centuries in the first innings, they could score none in the second innings and skittled out for 167-10 in 46.1 overs to set the Proteas 277 for victory in the first test match of the series at Gaddafi stadium here on Tuesday.

Pakistan started poorly in their second innings as they lost two wickets within 10 overs when Imamul Haq fell for 0 (2) playing an extravagant stroke on a turning pitch against Simon Harmer while Shan Masood 7 (17) also snared lbw to a faster ball by the same bowler.

Abdullah Shafique played an edgy knock of 41 (73) and looked to make amends for the poor stroke-play in the first innings but gave a catch back to the bowler Muthusamy.

Once again it was all about Babar Azam and all had looked to come to watch Babar Azam play a big knock. Babar Azam, on the eve of his birthday looked in great control, and looked destined to it as he middled the ball better than the first innings and built the only fifty plus partnership of the innings with Saud Shakeel.

Babar Azam middled the ball like no other and Saud Shakeel, who took seven balls before hitting a boundary, swept freely against the spinners. Babar took his score to 42 from 30 when he plundered three consecutive boundaries against Muthusamy in the 30th over of the innings. Aiden Markram replaced Harmer with Subrayen as the spin looked helpless.

Markram brought Kagiso Rabada back in the attack for the second spell and he got better of Babar Azam as a ball nipped back sharply and hit him on the back leg. Babar reviewed the decision but the replays retained umpire’s call. Babar was unlucky not to score big.

Mohammad Rizwan joined Saud at the crease and both shared a partnership of 31 runs before Saud Shakeel 38 (53) was caught by Stubbs off Muthusamy with team total 150-5.

Saud Shakeel’s fall set in a ‘great’ collapse as wickets fell helter-skelter as Pakistan lost next five wickets for 17 runs courtesy a 16 ball 11 by Noman Ali who gave Muthusamy his second fifer in the match and 11 wickets in the match. Rizwan followed Saud Shakeel at the same score as he was clean bowled by Harmer after he was joined by Salman Ali Agha at the crease. Shaheen Shah Afridi 0 (6) was back in the hut without scoring a run off Muthusamy while Salman Agha 4 (11) was cleaned by Muthusamy as he tried to score fast. Sajid Khan (1) could not last more than five balls.

Pakistan lost seven wickets for 48 runs from Babar’s fall at 119 and the innings folded at 167-10 and gave South Africa 277 to chase

Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton started cautiously for the South Africa.