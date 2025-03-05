New Zealand set South Africa 363 runs for spot in Champions Trophy final

- Advertisement -

Muhammad Naeem Khan Niazi

LAHORE, Mar 05 (APP):Centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson helped New Zealand post a commanding total of 362-6 against South Africa in the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Ravindra was joined by Williamson in the eighth over of the innings when Will Young 21 (23) fell to a slower ball from Lungi Ngidi. Both the batters played with conviction and ease and looked as if they had good idea of the Gaddafi Stadium pitch. They built a masterful partnership of 164 runs 154 balls and had led New Zealand to position of authority when Ravindra was caught behind off Kagiso Rabada after scoring 108 off 102 ball in the 34th over. His innings included 13 fours and one 6. It was Ravindra’s second century in the Champions Trophy after he had scored a similar knock of 112 (105) in chase against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi last week.

Willaimson, who hit the third consecutive century against the Proteas, scored 102 (94) and his knock, laced with 10 fours and two 6s, provided Daryl Mitchell 49 (37) and Glenn Philips 49*(27) to platform to launch the onslaught. Williamson departed at 251-3 in the fortieth over and his departure provided the New Zealand middle-order batters the license to kill. Tom Latham 4 (5) and Michael Bracewell 16 (12) fell cheaply in search of glory but an undefeated 27 ball 49 runs cameo ensured that the New Zealand go well beyond 350 run mark. Philips innings included six boundaries and one lofty 6.

South Africa will need a record-breaking 363 runs to overhaul the daunting total and secure a berth in the final of the Champions Trophy. Earlier on February 22, Australia had chased the world record 356 against England at the same venue to pave the way for early exit of England from the Champions Trophy. It was the highest total in chase at the Gaddafi stadium as well as the record for any of the ICC tournament.

Lungi Ngidi was the most successful bowler for the Proteas who bagged three wickets for 72 runs in 10 overs, Kagiso Rabada claimed two scalps for 70 runs in 10 overs while Marco Jansen returned wicketless off his 10 overs and conceded 79 runs. All-rounder Wiaan Mulder was the other successful bowler who picked one wicket for 48 runs off his six overs.

South African spinners were ineffective as Keshav Maharaj remained wicketless as he conceded 65 runs off his quota while Aiden Markram also could not pick a wicket and conceded 23 off four overs.

In chase, South Africa have scored 85-1 in 15 overs with Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen are at crease and have scored 38 (46) and 30 (32) respectively. Ryan Rickelton 17 (12) is the only wicket to fall off Matt Henry.