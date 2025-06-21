New Zealand overpower Pakistan to clinch FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup title

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP): New Zealand outclassed Pakistan 6-2 in a dominant performance to lift the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup title for the second consecutive time on Saturday, securing promotion to the top-tier FIH Hockey Pro League.

The Black Sticks stunned Pakistan with five goals in a high-octane first half at the Bukit Jalil National Hockey Stadium, effectively sealing the contest before the break, according to information received here.

Despite a brief second-half fightback by the Green Shirts, New Zealand maintained their composure and added a late goal to complete a resounding victory.

New Zealand signaled intent from the outset, with two early goals disallowed but persistent pressure finally paying off when Scott Cosslett converted a penalty corner. Jonty Elmes then set up Sam Hiha to double the lead, followed by goals from

Dylan Thomas and Sean Findlay — the latter finishing from a difficult angle after receiving a precise aerial pass.

Before the halftime whistle, Scott Boyde capitalized on a rebound from the Pakistani goalkeeper to make it 5-0, giving the Black Sticks an unassailable lead.

Pakistan responded after the interval with a 33rd-minute goal by Moin Shakeel, briefly shifting the momentum. The Green Shirts showed renewed energy and created more chances but were unable to break through New Zealand’s disciplined defence.

Cosslett netted his second goal of the match via a penalty corner in the closing minutes, while Sufyan Khan grabbed a consolation for Pakistan to end the match 6-2.

Elsewhere, France claimed the bronze medal by defeating Korea in a shootout, while Wales beat hosts Malaysia for fifth place. Japan finished seventh with a win over former champions South Africa.

New Zealand’s triumph not only earned them the championship but also promotion to the prestigious FIH Pro League, reaffirming their growing stature in international hockey.