New Zealand outplay Pakistan by 7 wickets in third T20I

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP): New Zealand batter Mark Champan unbeaten 87 stormed New Zealand to a seven wicket victory over Pakistan in the third Twenty20 International at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Chasing Pakistan’s score of 178 runs, he smashed 87 runs on just 42 balls with nine 4s and four 6s. Champan was also declared player of the match for his outstanding innings.

Champan was helped by batters Dean Foxcroft (29-ball 31), Tim Robinson (19-ball 28) and Tim Seifert (16-ball 21) to chase the target of 179 runs. James Neesham also remained not out on 6 runs.

Among all Pakistani bowlers Abbas Afridi and Naseem Shah were lucky in bagging three wickets. Afridi grabbed two for 27 while Shah bagged one for 44 runs, respectively.

Earlier Pakistan, posted a total of 178 runs for the loss of four wickets. All-rounder Shadab Khan (41), Skipper Babar Azam (37), Saim Ayub (32), Irfan Khan (30) and Mohammad Rizwan (22) led Pakistan to 178 for 4 in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Shadab hit a 20-ball 41 including two 6s and four 4s while Azam scored a 29-ball 37. Opener Saim Ayub scored 32 runs on 22 balls with five 4s and a six while Irfan Khan contributed with a 20-ball 30 not out with three 4s and a six. Rizwan’s 22 came on 21 balls.

Rizwan also felt discomfort in his right hamstring while batting and as a precautionary measure, the medical team pulled him out from rest of the match.

For New Zealand, Ish Sodhi took two wickets for 25 runs while Micheal Bracewell and Jacob Duffy grabbed a wicket each for 40 and 39 runs, respectively.

Meanwhile, Josh Clarkson and Ben Lister were both ruled out of Sunday’s match due to illness.

The national selection committee has also announced wicketkeeper and batter Haseebullah as the replacement player for Azam Khan, who was sidelined from the T20I series against New Zealand due to a tear in his right calf muscle.

Haseebullah would be available for selection in the remaining two T20Is scheduled to be played in Lahore on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

This was the third five-match series between both sides inside a 12-month period. Last year, Pakistan and New Zealand drew the series at two-all in Pakistan, while New Zealand clinched the series 4-1 earlier this year in their backyard.

App/vad-msr