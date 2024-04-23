New Zealand Cricket Team players warm up during a practice session at the Qaddafi Cricket Stadium during the Five-Match T20 series.

New Zealand Cricket Team players warm up during a practice session at the Qaddafi Cricket Stadium during the Five-Match T20 series.
APP60-230424 LAHORE: April 23 - New Zealand Cricket Team players warm up during a practice session at the Qaddafi Cricket Stadium during the Five-Match T20 series.
New Zealand Cricket Team players warm up during a practice session at the Qaddafi Cricket Stadium during the Five-Match T20 series.
APP60-230424
LAHORE: April 23 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services