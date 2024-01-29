New leadership elected in Softball Federation of Pakistan

KARACHI, Jan 29 (APP):Asif Azeem emerged as the President, while Naseem Khan secured the position of Secretary General unopposed, marking the onset of a four-year tenure in the Softball Federation of Pakistan elections.

The announcement of successful candidates occurred during a general body meeting held at Karachi Gymkhana, with Chief Election Commissioner Syed Waseem Hashmi unveiling the elected officials’ names.

Notably, all candidates clinched their positions without opposition. Ahmed Ali Rajput attended the event as an observer representing the Pakistan Olympic Association.

In addition to Asif Azeem and Naseem Khan, the elected officials include Professor Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah as Senior Vice President, Yasmin Hyder as Chairperson, and Farah Saeed, Tehmina Asif, Dr Hina Jamshed Khan, Shahid Shinwari, and Muzamil Hussain as Vice Presidents.

The roster of elected officials further features Farhan Rashid as Joint Secretary, Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant as Secretary Finance, Murad Hussain as Associate Secretary, Shahid Aftab as Chairman Umpiring, Asim Khan as Chairman Coaching, and Faraz Ejaz as Chairman of the Technical Committee. Muhammad Nasir, Ahmed Yar Khan, Ali Haider, and Raisa Farhan join as members of the Executive Committee.

During the session, the House ratified minutes from the previous meeting and endorsed the calendar for the upcoming year. Additionally, members unanimously supported proposed amendments to the Federation’s constitution, addressing crucial matters such as the integration of the International Olympic Committee’s principles of universal good governance and the implementation of new reforms from the World Baseball Softball Confederation. The federation’s president was authorised to establish a committee for this purpose.

The newly elected president, Asif Azeem, along with other officials, acknowledged the contributions of former federation president Haider Khan Lehri towards the advancement and promotion of softball.