NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy to start from Thursday

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): The 12th edition of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) T20 Blind Cricket Trophy Grade-1 tournament will commence in Islamabad from Thursday, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) announced here on Wednesday.

“Eight top teams from across the country will compete for this national prime title,” Syed Sultan Shah, president of PBCC told APP.

According to Shah, the teams have been divided into two: Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala and Abbottabad have been placed in Pool A, whereas Peshawar, Lahore, AJK and Okara make Pool B.

The matches of the five-day tournament will be played at two venues: Bhutto Shaheed Cricket Ground, Sittara Market G-7 Islamabad and PAF Headquarters Cricket Ground, E-9, Islamabad.

The semifinals and the final will take place at Bhutto Shaheed Cricket Ground on May 15 and 16, respectively.

The PBCC president said that national blind cricket team’s players were also part of the different participating outfits.

“The Blind Super League is also taking place next month and the top performers of these two events will get a chance to become part of national team.

“We’ll select 25 players from these events to prepare them for the Blind Cricket World Cup, which will be held in India in December,” he said.

Abbottabad won the Grade-2 Trophy last year and got the place in this year’s Grade-1 event, while Attock that stood last in the Grade-1 Trophy last year was relegated

to Grade-2.

The Grade-2 leg of the NBP T20 Trophy will take place at Quetta from May 27 to 31 in Quetta.

