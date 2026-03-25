National Women’s T20 Cup to start from March 27

LAHORE, Mar 25 (APP): The National Women’s T20 Tournament 2026, carrying a prize pot of Rs 3.3 million, is scheduled to begin at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground in Lahore from March 27 (Friday).

The five-team tournament will be played in a double-league format, with each side playing at least eight matches before the top two teams qualify for the final.

The final will be played at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground on Sunday, April 12, and will also be live-streamed on the PCB YouTube channel.

The participating teams are Challengers, Conquerors, Invincibles, Stars, and Strikers. Defending champions Stars will feature in the opening match against Challengers at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground.

Three venues — Bagh-e-Jinnah, Ghani Glass Cricket Ground, and LCCA Ground — will host the 21-match tournament.

The tournament provides an opportunity for players to perform and stake a claim for selection in the national side. Pakistan women’s upcoming international assignments over the next three months include a home bilateral series against Zimbabwe, a T20I tri-series in Ireland, and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

To further incentivise players, the winning team will receive Rs 1.5 million, while the runners-up will get Rs 1 million.

Morning matches will begin at 10:00 am, with the toss at 9:30 am, while afternoon matches will start at 2:00 pm, with the toss at 1:30 pm.