National Women training camp against Sri Lanka begins tomorrow

KARACHI, May 08 (APP): The national women’s team’s training camp for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka formally begins on Monday (tomorrow). The camp will be staged at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, National Stadium Karachi and will finish on 18 May.

During the camp, the 26 camp participants will engage in three 50-overs (11, 14 and 17 May) and two T20 practice matches (12 and 15 May).

On the remaining days of the camp, the participants will prepare for the series with extensive practice through nets and fielding sessions.

Friday, 13 May and Monday, 16 May will be rest days.

Camp participants (players):

Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Anoosha Nasir, Ayesha Bilal, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Najiha Alvi, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shams, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umme Hani, Waheeda Akhtar and Yusra Amir.

Support personnel:

David Hemp (Head coach), Saleem Jaffer (Bowling coach), Waqar Orakzai (Assistant coach), Saboor Ahmad (Strength and Conditioning coach), Rifat Asghar Gill (Physiotherapist), Dr Muhammad Khurram (Doctor), Zubair Ahmed (Analyst).

Series itinerary (training and matches at Karachi’s Southend Club)

19 May – Sri Lanka arrival in Karachi

21-23 May – Training

24 May – First T20I

26 May – Second T20I

28 May – Third T20I

1 Jun – First ODI

3 Jun – Second ODI

5 Jun – Third ODI.