By Sohail Ali.

LAHORE, Nov 07 (APP): Central Punjab’s off-spinner Arham Nawab took nine wickets in an innings against Southern Punjab at the Gaddafi Stadium, the home of Pakistan Cricket, in a match that ended in a draw here on Saturday.

Sindh beat Balochistan by nine wickets on the final day of opening round of the National U19 Three-Day Tournament, while Northern secured a five-wicket win over Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

(Central Punjab v Southern Punjab, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore):

Resuming their first innings on 254 for eight in 78 overs, Southern Punjab were bowled out for 262 in the 82th over. Arham, who had taken seven wickets on Friday, took the remaining two Southern Punjab wickets to finish the innings with nine for 64 in 29.2 overs.

With a 72-run first innings lead, Central Punjab declared their second innings on 161 for seven in 33 overs. Shawaiz Irfan top-scored with 59-ball 45, laced with four fours and a six. For Southern Punjab, left-arm spinner Faisal Akram took five wickets for 62 runs.

Chasing 234 to win, Southern Punjab managed to score 138 for two in 38 overs as match ended in a draw.

Uzair Mumtaz (57 off 113 balls, nine fours) and Mohammad Faizan Zafar (55 off 73 balls, four fours and three sixes) knitted an unbeaten 103 runs for the third wicket.

(Balochistan v Sindh, LCCA Ground, Lahore):

Adeel Meo’s six-fer in the second innings helped Sindh, the title defenders, to a comfortable nine-wicket win over Balochistan.

Sindh chased the 95-run target in the 18th over for the loss of one wicket. Saim Ayub top-scored with an unbeaten 42 off 46 balls, hitting six fours and a six. Rizwan Mehmood chipped in with a quickfire unbeaten 24-ball 27, laced with four fours. The duo added 55 runs for the second wicket.

Earlier, resuming their second innings on 140 for six in 54 overs, Balochistan were bowled out for 223 in 87.3 overs. Mohammad Ibrahim Snr top-scored with a 219-ball 147, smashing 16 fours and two sixes. For Sindh, Adeel grabbed six wickets for 32 in 19.3 overs.

Adeel ended the match with the figures of nine for 59 runs.

(Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Northern, Country Club, Muridke):

Unbeaten half-centuries from Abdul Faseeh and Hussain helped Northern beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by five wickets.

Northern chased down the 212-run target in the 57th over.

Abdul top-scored with an unbeaten 102-ball 56, hitting two fours. Hussain’s 48-ball 53 innings included five fours and a six. The duo contributed 71 runs for the sixth wicket.

Earlier in the day, resuming their second innings on 165 for six in 56 overs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared their innings on 276 for seven in 92 overs.

Ahmed Khan scored 59 off 90 balls, while Haris Khan scored an unbeaten 98-ball 57, hitting eight fours and a six. The pair added 105 runs for the seventh wicket.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab U19 v Southern Punjab U19, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore:

Central Punjab 334-6, 83 overs (Mohammad Waqas 131 not out, Mohammad Huraira 98, Arham Nawab 26 not out; Awais Abbas 2-51, Mohammad Shehzad 2-88) and 161-7 dec, 33 overs (Shawaiz Irfan 45, Hasnat Abbas 27, Bilal Munir 23 not out; Faisal Akram 5-62, Awais Abbas 2-45)

Southern Punjab 262 all out, 81.2 overs (Mohammad Ammar 91, Tahir Hussain 51, Mohammad Faizan Zafar 31, Uzair Mumtaz 30, Aun Shehzad 29; Arham Nawab 9-64) and 138-2, 38 overs (Uzair Mumtaz 57 not out, Mohammad Faizan Zafar 55 not out; Muneeb Wasif 1-25, Asad Raza 1-55)

Result: Match drawn

Balochistan U19 v Sindh U19, LCCA Ground, Lahore:

Balochistan 161 all out, 57.3 overs (Mohammad Ibrahim Snr 50, Haseebullah 37; Aaliyan Mehmood 4-71, Asim Ali 3-24, Adeel Meo 3-27) and 223 all out,87.3 overs (Mohammad Ibrahim Snr 147, Aurangzaib 27; Adeel Meo 6-32, Asim Ali 3-47)

Sindh 290 all out, 68.5 overs (Adeel Meo 84, Ghazi Ghouri 76, Rizwan Mehmood 31; Mohammad Ibrahim Snr 3-30, Kabir Raj 2-59, Wajid Ali 2-65) and 100-1, 17.5 overs (Saim Ayub 42 not out, Rizwan Mehmood 27 not out, Mubashir Nawaz 24; Kabir Raj 1-28)

Result: Sindh won by nine wickets

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 v Northern U19, Country Club, Muridke:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 113 all out, 33.4 overs (Nasir Faraz 58; Mubasir Khan 3-18, Adil Naz 3-19, Zaman Khan 2-40) and 276-7 dec, 92 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 80, Ahmed Khan 59, Haris Khan 57 not out; Mubasir Khan 3-57, Adil Naz 2-31)

Northern 178 all out, 56.4 overs (Mubasir Khan 68, Mohammad Raza-ul-Mustafa 29; Izhar Ahmed 3-20, Zeeshan Ahmed 3-75, Ahmed Khan 2-30) and 212-5, 57 overs (Abdul Faseeh 56 not out, Hussain 53 not out, Hassan Abid Kiyani 41, Mohammad Shoaib Khan41; Maaz Sadaqat 2-28, Zeeshan Ahmed 2-84)

Result: Northern won by five wickets.