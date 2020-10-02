National T20 Cup 2nd XI: Punjab by Northern by 7 wickets

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Oct 02 (APP): Southern Punjab scored a thumping seven win over Northern in the National T20 Cup 2nd XI match here on Friday at the Gadaffi stadium.

Summarised scores, Southern Punjab won the toss and bowling,Northern 147-8 in 20 overs, Nasir Nawaz 29, 3x4s, Omair Masood 26, 1×4, 2x6s, Muhammad Irfan 3-36, Zia Ul Haq 2-26, Salman Ali 2-28.

Southern Punjab 148-3 in 18.3, Zain Abbas 90 not out 11x4s, 3x6s, Tayyab Tahir 40, 5x4s, Athar Mehmood 2-20.

Umpires: Abdul Moqeet and Arif Haider ,

Match Referee: Aziz-ur-Rehman.