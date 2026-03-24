National Road Cycling Championship postponed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):The 10th National Road Cycling Championship, scheduled to be held in the federal capital from April 2 to 5, has been postponed until further notice due to prevailing circumstances.

The decision was taken in the interest of safety and to ensure proper management of the event, said a press release issued by Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF).

The championship was set to bring together top cyclists from across the country to compete in various road racing categories. The federation said that revised dates and further details regarding the championship would be announced in due course.

Acting Secretary General of the federation, Javed Khan, confirmed the development and assured that all necessary arrangements would be made once new dates are finalized.