National Ranking Tennis C’ships final round matches held

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):The final round matches of the 1st Emerging Pakistan National Ranking Tennis Championships 2025 were played here at PTF Tennis Complex on Thursday.

More than 200 entries in seven different categories including Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Ladies Singles, Boys 18&under, Boys 14&under, and Boys 12&under – are participating in the event from across Pakistan.

Top players including Aqeel Khan, Shahzad Khan, Yousaf Khalil, Muzammil Murtaza, Barkatullah, Abdullah Adnan, Ahmad Nael Qureshi, Abubakar Talha, Asad Zaman, Salar Khan, Abdul Basit, Yahya Ikram, Haziq Asim, Zohaib Afzal Malik, Junaid Khan, Razik Sultan, Ushan Suhail, Meheq Khokhar, Zunaisha Noor, Lalrukha Sajid, and Mahrukh Sajid will also be in action.

The event is sponsored by Emerging Pakistan and State Life Insurance Corporation; the championships aim to promote tennis excellence in the country.

The championships were initially planned to be held in Quetta, Balochistan, as the Balochistan Open National Ranking Tennis Tournaments, but due to the non-availability of proper infrastructure to hold such a mega event, the Honorable Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan was gracious enough to agree to the PTF’s proposal to shift the venue from Quetta to Islamabad.

Men’s Singles Final Round, Bilal Asim beat Muhammad Ali 6-1, 6-4; Muhammad Yahya beat Azeem Khan 6-3, 6-3; Saqib Ali beat Zain UL Haq 6-1, 3-0 (retd); Hishahi Zoome beat Dawood Khan 6-0, 6-0; Kamran beat Syed Hamza Hussain 1-6, 6-0 (10-6); Abdul Basit beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 7-6(3), 2-6 (10-5); Ali Zain beat M. Talha 6-0, 6-2; Jabir Ali beat Saifullah Khan 5-7, 6-2 (10-7). The main draw matches will be held on Friday.