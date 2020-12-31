ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP): Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) will field a strong team in the Asian Road Cycling Championship, scheduled to be held in Dubai in March 2021.

Syed Azhar Shah, the president of PCF told APP on Thursday that all affiliated units of the federation had been directed to arrange training camps for their cyclists.

“The national outfit for the event will be selected on the basis of the cyclists’ performance in trials,” he said.

He said that one year sanction on Army and Wapda teams had been lifted and now their cyclists could feature in national and international events.

“Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the federation has waived off cycling licence fee of all officials and cyclists for the year 2020,” he said.

Shah said that despite PCF’s sincere efforts for getting due status in Pakistan Olympics, the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) was reluctant to give a positive response to it. He claimed that as per past practice the POA was creating hurdles for PCF. He said the POA recently notified committee for cycling affairs, which was an attempt to keep PCF out of the upcoming South Asian Games.

“The PCF is committed to safeguarding the interest of its cyclists and for that it will approach all quarters, including the court of law,” he added.