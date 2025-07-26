National Federations must seek prior approval before participating in events in India: PSB

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Saturday has issued a fresh directive instructing all national sports federations to seek prior consultation and approval before participating in any sporting event held in India, citing prevailing security concerns.

According to PSB spokesperson, the decision was taken during the 34th meeting of the PSB Board held on July 23, 2025. The circular explicitly urges all national federations to strictly adhere to this directive.

“In view of the current security situation, no national federation shall make any commitment or agreement regarding participation in sports events in India without prior permission from PSB,” the circular reads.