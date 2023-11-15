National Basketball C’ship from Nov 20

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP): Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) would be holding the National Basketball Championship for Men 2023 at the Government College University, Lahore from November 20 to 24.

According to the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Secretary General Khalid Bashir, top eight teams from around the country will be in action in the national men’s basketball championship organised by Punjab Basketball Association and all arrangements have been completed for the successful five-day championship.

He said top eight teams were divided into two groups as Pool A comprises defending champion Pakistan Army, Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Faisalabad while Wapda, Lahore, Navy and Islamabad are included in Pool B.

Bashir said four matches would be played everyday during pool round matches in the championship as well as the top two teams of each group will qualify for the knockout round.

The semifinals would be held on November 23 while final of the championship on November 24.

The opening match of the championship starting from November 20 would be played between defending champions Pakistan Army and Faisalabad, while Wapda and Islamabad, POF and PAF, Lahore and Navy will compete on the first day of the event.