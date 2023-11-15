National Basketball Championship to commence from Nov 20

LAHORE, Nov 15 (APP):The National Basketball Championship for Men 2023 is slated to be held from November 20 to 24 at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore under the umbrella of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF).

Secretary General PBBF Khalid Bashir said on Wednesday that top eight teams from around the country will be in action in the national men’s basketball championship organised by Punjab Basketball Association and all arrangements have been completed for the successful five-day championship.

He said top eight teams were divided into two groups as Pool “A” comprises defending champion Pakistan Army, Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Faisalabad while Wapda, Lahore, Navy and Islamabad are included in Pool “B”.

Khalid Bashir said that four matches will be played every day during pool round matches in the championship as well as the top two teams of each group will qualify for the knockout round. The semi-finals will be held on November 23 while the final of the championship will be played on November 24.

The opening match of the championship will be played on Nov 20 between the defending champion Pakistan Army and Faisalabad, while Wapda and Islamabad, POF and PAF, Lahore and Navy will compete on the first day of the event.

Schedule:

Nov 20 (Day-1): Army vs Faisalabad; Wapda vs Islamabad; POF vs PAF; Lahore vs Navy.

Nov 21 (Day-2): Army vs PAF; Navy Vs Wapda; Faisalabad Vs POF, Islamabad vs Lahore.

Nov 22 (Day-3): POF vs Army; Faisalabad Vs PAF; Wapda Vs Lahore, Navy vs Islamabad.

Nov 23 (Day-4): Semi Finals

Nov 24 (Day-5): Final