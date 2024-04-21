National Amateur Golf C’ship concludes

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP): The Smart City 63rd National Amateur Golf Championship concluded with resounding success here at Margalla Greens Golf Club, on Sunday.

The championship, which commenced with two practice rounds on April 16 and 17, saw its official start on April 18, marked by a grand opening ceremony and the inaugural tee shot by distinguished guests.

Former National Team Champions, Wing Commander Ishrat Nishat Khokhar (R) and Mrs.Tahira Nazir, ceremoniously opened the championship by teeing off at Margalla Greens, setting the stage for an exhilarating competition.

Approximately 225 players participated across three categories: Amateur Men, Amateur Ladies, and Amateur Seniors (Men), showcasing the diverse talent within Pakistan’s golfing community.

Despite encountering heavy rain and thunderstorms, Tournament Director Lieutenant Colonel Zahid Iqbal (R) and his dedicated team, alongside the unwavering support of Cdr Majid Satti, Secretary of Margalla Greens Golf Club, ensured the successful completion of the championship, demonstrating resilience and professionalism in adverse weather conditions.

Smart City proudly sponsored the event as the title sponsor, underscoring its commitment to promoting sports and community engagement. Additionally, W Wilson generously sponsored the meals and prizes, contributing to the success and enjoyment of the championship.

It was a truly international affair with players from Qatar, Germany, China, and Sri Lanka joining their Pakistani counterparts in showcasing their golfing prowess and fostering international camaraderie on the greens of Margalla Greens Golf Club.

In the competitive arena, Parkha Ijaz emerged as the National Champion in the Ladies Category, while Rizwan Rashid clinched the title of Senior National Champion. The main trophy was fiercely contested, culminating in a thrilling tie between Ralfay e Aslam Raja and Shahzeb Jahan. Ultimately, Raja secured victory after a gripping sudden death playoff that lasted until the third hole.

Gracing the occasion as Chief Guests were Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal and Mrs.Yasmeen Mubarik, who added to the prestige of the event with their presence. During the prize distribution ceremony, National Star Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal presented the National Trophy to Ralfay e Aslam Raja, while Mrs. Yasmeen Mubarik, Former National Lady Champion, awarded Parkha Ijaz with the Champion trophy.

The distinguished presence of Admiral Ravindra C. Wijegunaratne, Former Chief of Joint Staff, Chief of Naval Staff of Sri Lanka, Major General Najam ul Hassan, Commodore Asif, President MGGC, and members of the Organizing Committee added grandeur to the event.

In recognition of Margalla Greens Golf Club’s exceptional arrangements and conduct, Secretary of Pakistan Golf Federation announced a cash prize to the club, underscoring their commitment to excellence in golfing events.

The Smart City 63rd National Amateur Golf Championship not only showcased outstanding golfing talent but also exemplified the spirit of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and perseverance, further elevating the stature of golf in Pakistan.