Monday, November 3, 2025
Nasir, Mahnoor Ali won 3rd Chief of  Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2025

8
ISLAMABAD, Nov 02 (APP): The final match and prize distribution ceremony of 3rd Chief of the Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2025 was held at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi.  Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, graced the occasion as Chief Guest.
The final match in Men’s Category of the tournament was played between Nasir Iqbal from WAPDA and Tayyeb Aslam from Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and in women’s category between Mahnoor Ali and Sehrish Ali, both players from Peshawar.
After a tough and thrilling competition Nasir Iqbal from WAPDA and Mahnoor Ali from Peshawar won the titles.
While addressing the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his immense pride and joy at the successful conclusion of the championship.
 He stated that Pakistan Navy stands tall and proud in its commitment to promote sports in Pakistan, particularly squash, a sport that has brought unparalleled glory to the nation.
Admiral Naveed Ashraf commended the zeal, passion and determination demonstrated by all participants.
He added that Pakistan Navy will continue to organize national and international level squash championships with an aim to promote squash and provide a platform for talented national players to elevate their game and motivate next generations.
Later, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf awarded prizes to the winners of the championship and congratulated them on their outstanding performances and well-deserved achievements.
The ceremony was attended by civil and military dignitaries, sponsors, national sports personalities, senior squash players, and members of the sports community.
