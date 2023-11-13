Naseem, Ahsan qualify for World Snooker C’ship last 28 round

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP): Pakistani cueists Muhammad Naseem Akhtar and Ahsan Ramzan have qualified for the last 28 Round of the IBSF World 6 Red Snooker Championship 2023 at Doha, Qatar.

On 2nd day matches result, Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Pak) beat Santosh Putuwar (Nepal) 4-1 (39-29, 0-42, 45-07(40), 46-05(32), 38-36) and also downed Cheung Ka Wai (Hong Kong China) 4-1 (38-31, 76-24(69), 59-06(59), 29-38, 44-04(34).

Meanwhile Rodion Judin(Latvia) defeated Ahsan Ramzan (Pak) 4-2 (50-15, 75-0(41), 13-51, 45-0(45), 0-48(48), 71-0(71).

The semifinals and final of the championship would be played on November 15.