Naseem, Ahsan qualify for World Snooker C’ship last 28 round

Naseem, Ahsan qualify for World Snooker C’ship last 28 round

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP): Pakistani cueists Muhammad Naseem Akhtar and Ahsan Ramzan have qualified for the last 28 Round of the IBSF World 6 Red Snooker Championship 2023 at Doha, Qatar.

On 2nd day matches result, Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Pak) beat Santosh Putuwar (Nepal) 4-1 (39-29, 0-42, 45-07(40), 46-05(32), 38-36) and also downed Cheung Ka Wai (Hong Kong China) 4-1 (38-31, 76-24(69), 59-06(59), 29-38, 44-04(34).

Meanwhile Rodion Judin(Latvia) defeated Ahsan Ramzan (Pak) 4-2 (50-15, 75-0(41), 13-51, 45-0(45), 0-48(48), 71-0(71).
The semifinals and final of the championship would be played on November 15.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services