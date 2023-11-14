Naseem, Ahsan exceling in World Snooker C’ship

Two Pak cueists to feature in Asian Snooker C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP): Pakistani cueists Muhammad Naseem Akhtar and Ahsan Ramzan have earned victories in the last 16 Round matches of the IBSF World 6 Red Snooker Championship 2023 at Doha, Qatar.

In Last 16 Round Results, Naseem Akhtar beat Rodion Judin (Latvia) 5-2 (16-41, 35-10(30), 61-04(32), 36-27, 0-36, 46-06, 58-0(30) while Ahsan Ramzan defeated Pankaj Advani (India) 5-0 (41-28, 38-10, 42-14(41), 44-10(32), 32-28).

Earlier in Last 28 Round Results, Naseem Akhtar beat Khalid Alastal 5-1 (86-0(47), 51-0(51), 35-36, 51-0, 38-0, 33-08) while Ahsan Ramzan defeated Wang Yuchen (Hong Kong) 5-1 (37-15, 67-0(37), 8-63(63), 31-01, 31-21, 43-27).

The semifinals and final of the championship will be played on November 15.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services