Naqvi orders upgradation of Gaddafi, Pindi, NBP stadiums

LAHORE, Mar 08 (APP):The Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi ordered upgradation of major cricket stadiums of the country in anticipation of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be held in Pakistan.

Presiding over an important meeting with National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) at the PCB headquarters, Gaddafi Stadium here on Friday, he directed that the upgradation of three major venues including Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pindi Cricket Stdium Rawalpindi and National Stadium Karachi should be undertaken in the country.

Director Infrastructure PCB Nasir Hameed and other officials were also present.

The Chairman PCB emphasised the need for the upgradation, of Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, National Stadium Karachi and Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi, to be completed before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

He directed the concerned departments to submit comprehensive plan for the upgradation of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore within three days, followed by the plans for the other two venues.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said that the fans should be facilitated at all costs and their ease must be kept in mind while devising the upgradation plan. The seating capacity of Qaddafi stadium should be increased and this upgradation process must be swift without compromising on the quality.