Name of cricketer Yasir Shah dropped from FIR

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Islamabad police on Wednesday dropped Test cricketer Yasir Shah’s name from the first information report (FIR) of a criminal case, saying the complainant had withdrawn her allegations against him.

According to details, Islamabad police has removed Yasir Shah’s name from the first information report (FIR) after the victim retracted her earlier statement. “The victim admitted that Yasir Shah’s name was included in the FIR due to misrepresentation,” according to a supplementary report prepared by the concerned police station.

“Yasir Shah has nothing to do with the alleged case,” police said. Later, Yasir Shah in a tweet said that the harassment case against him had been dismissed with the support and prayers of his fans, family and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

He said it would not have been possible without their trust. I am a representative of Pakistan. Whoever tries to defame me is defaming the country. Yasir Shah said he was devastated in the aftermath of the incident, but refrained from contesting “personal vendettas and intended to take this through the courts of law to expose the truth”.

He said only the haters of the country could stoop so low and indulge in levelling such allegations for personal interests. “I’m also in the process of filing a case for defamation against the ones who are involved in this,” he said.