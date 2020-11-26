Nahida,Kainat batting heroics ensure comfortable win for PCB Dynamites

LAHORE, Nov 26 (APP): Opener Nahida Khan and all-rounder Kainat Imtiaz scored unbeaten half-centuries to ensure a comfortable eight-wicket win for PCB Dynamites in the fourth match of the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship being played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Set a 161-run target, Nahida added 95 runs for the unbroken third-wicket partnership with Kainat as PCB Dynamites overhauled the target with seven balls to spare, said the information made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Nahida’s 79-run innings included seven fours and two sixes, the right-hander faced 53 balls. Kainat blazed away to 52 off 34 balls, she hit six fours and two sixes in her innings.

Ayesha Zafar who had starred in PCB Dynamites victory in the first match of the tournament scored 27 off 26 balls.

Anam Amin took one wicket for 27 runs in her four overs for the losing team.

Batting first, after being asked to bat first by PCB Dynamites, PCB Blasters posted a formidable 160-run total for the loss of one wicket.

Sidra Amin led the way for her side with a stroke-filled 73 off 58 balls; the right-handed opener hit 13 fours in her innings. Sidra added 115 runs for the first-wicket with her opening partner Javeria Khan.

Javeria remained not out on 49 off 46 balls, her innings included five fours. Aliya Riaz once again displayed her big-hitting prowess in her unbeaten 30 off 18 balls. Aliya hit three fours and one six.

Scores in brief:

PCB Blasters 160 for 1, 20 overs (Sidra Amin 73, Javeria Khan 49 not out; Nashra Sandhu 1-25)

PCB Dynamites 162 for 2, 18.5 overs (Nahida Khan 79 not out, Kainat Imtiaz 52 not out: Anam Amin 1-27, Tooba Hassan 1-35)

Result: PCB Dynamites won by eight wickets

Player-of-the-match: Nahida Khan

Next match: PCB Challengers v PCB Blasters – Saturday,November 28.