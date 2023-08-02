NA body recommends to approve Government’s Bill

ISLAMABAD, Aug 02 (APP): The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has unanimously recommended approving the Government’s Bill, titled, ‘The Gun and Country Club Bill, 2023’ to provide for the establishment, administration and management of the affairs of the Gun and Country Club in Islamabad.

The NA body was held on Wednesday under the Chairmanship of Nawab Sher and was apprised by the Secretary, of the IPC Ministry about the facilities of Gun and Country Club (GCC) which was established in Islamabad in 2004 during the 9th South Asian Games.

Later on, to sustain and institutionalize shooting range facilities, GCC Islamabad was established through a resolution passed by the erstwhile Ministry of Sports in 2002 and amendment in 2011. He said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared these resolutions to be invalidated and directed the Ministry of IPC to finalize the legal structure of the Club.

Accordingly, a Bill was framed in consultation with Law and Justice Division and all relevant stakeholders. He briefed that the Club has self-generated resources/responsibilities and its members shall have a significant role in managing the affairs of the Club being members of the Management Committee by ensuring transparency in its administration, management, finances and decision making.

After detailed deliberations, the Committee unanimously recommended approving the Bill to provide for the establishment, administration and management of the affairs of the Gun and Country Club in Islamabad.

In the meeting, MNA Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Mover also expressed grave concern over the appointments, salary packages and utilization of revenue by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The Federal Minister for IPC, Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari expressed apprehension over International Cricket Team visits to Pakistan and suggested a hybrid model while maintaining Pakistan’s dignity.

He has also apprised the Committee that the PCB was not an autonomous entity, however, accountable to the Government of Pakistan. The Committee commended the Federal Minister for appreciating the Cricket Team through incentives and various awards.

The Secretary of, the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) briefed the Committee on organizing and hosting national and international tournaments and events.

He said PSF achieved gold, silver, and bronze medals in junior players’ teams during this year. He highlighted the limited allocation of funds to the PSF, whereas, efforts to improve the performance of the senior team were also discussed. A Committee Member recommended that clear selection criteria be specified for girls and that PSF outreach to schools and colleges be enhanced.

Besides IPC Minister, the meeting was attended by MNAs Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Zulfiqar Ali Bhinder, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Shahida Rehmani, Nasiba Channa, Rubina Irfan and Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla. Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto. The senior officers from the Ministry of IPC, Pakistan Sports Board, Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan Squash Federation and Pakistan Hockey Federation were also present at the meeting.