NA body discuss matters on Kalur Kot-Dera Ismail Khan bridge, Social Action Program

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Thursday discussed matters related to the Kalur Kot-Dera Ismail Khan Bridge on the Indus River and the Social Action Program.

The Committee which met here at the Ministry of IPC under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel was briefed by the Member, National Highway Authority (NHA) on the construction of linking and approach roads, as well as the guide banks of the Kalurkot-Dera Ismail Khan bridge. The Committee expressed its displeasure over the absence of Secretary and Chairman National High Ways Authority.

The Committee directed the NHA and the provincial governments to ensure the allocation of budget for the Kalurkot–D.I. Khan Bridge in the financial year 2025–26. The Committee also congratulated the newly elected body of the Pakistan Football Federation. The Secretary, IPC informed the Committee that the election was conducted in a fair and impartial manners.

The Committee further directed all concerned agencies, including the NHA and the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, to complete the construction of the guide banks and linking roads within the financial year 2025–26. These works have been pending for the past four years since the completion of the Kalurkot–D.I. Khan Bridge.

The Committee also directed that the Ministry Committee on the issue of bridge linking roads, already formed under the Secretary IPC, will continue its work. Additionally, the Committee instructed the NHA to ensure the presence of the Project Director of the Kalurkot Bridge project at the meeting scheduled for Friday.

A special-committee was constituted under the chairmanship of the Secretary IPC, the Special Secretary Punjab, the Member NHA, and the Secretary Irrigation, from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will serve as members of this committee.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Anjum Aqeel Khan, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Khawaja Izhar-Ul-Hassan and Jamshed Ahmed. The Secretary IPC, representatives from NHA, KPK & Punjab and other officers and official of the ministry also attended the meeting.