Munir Akram hails Pakistan’s ‘great’ win against India in Asia Cup match; Pakistanis celebrate

NEW YORK, Sep 05 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the U.N., Munir Akram, warmly congratulated Pakistani cricket team on it’s hard fought victory against India in an Asia Cup cricket match in Dubai, as Pakistani-Americans across the U.S. celebrated the triumph.

“Great Victory!”, the Pakistani envoy exclaimed when Pakistan scored the winning runs.

Pakistani-Americans, who have been praying for Pakistan’s win, remained glued to television till the very end.

Many of them went to crowded Pakistani restaurants across the country to watch the high voltage game on big screens.

They cheered their side all through the match and erupted in loud “Pakistan Zinda Bad” slogans when the victory was completed.