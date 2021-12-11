Munir, Ahmed lead 8th J.A.Zaman Open Golf Championship



By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Dec 11 (APP):The celebrated and acclaimed 8th J.A.Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship carrying a beneficial prize money of Rs 4.1 million moved into the final phase here at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf after an energetic, vehement and convincing display of golfing skills by many dynamic and potent golf champions.

Sturdiness and resilience of the run of competitiveness can be guaged from the fact that we have two players who appear as leaders with a similar illustrious aggregate score of 208, eight under par.

The highly evaluated Muhammed Munir of Rawalpindi Golf Club is placed at this score and so is the zestful and spirited Ahmed Baig of PAF Skyview. While Munir is the consummate one with many esteemed golf titles to his credit, though he has shown skimpy form over the past six months, the adroit and artistic Ahmed Baig pursues outstanding performances with avidity and enthusiasm.

Munir was phenomenal in shot execution and resplendent on the greens and the combination enabled him to card a marvellous round of 67 with birdies on holes 4,7,14 and an eagle on the par 5,15th. Rest of the holes he managed regulation pars.

As for the blooming Ahmed, the round on Saturday was a fulfilling one from him. Seven birdies on holes 2,6,7 and 8 ,15th 16th and 18 neutralised by two bogies on 12th and 14th fetched him the most honorable position on the leaderboard and as the championship proceeds to the final round tomorrow Sunday a large number of his fans will be expecting the best from him.

The going is certainly not going to be tranquil in the final 18 holes as one stroke behind Munir and Ahmed lie two very assertive and strong willed competitors. Matloob Ahmed the number two ranked playing professional is one and the battle hardened Moazzam Saddique another. These two are bunched together in second position at an aggregate score of 209, seven under par. And their playing abilities are notable.

Placed third, all by himself is Muhammed Zubair of Karachi Golf Club at a score of 210, six under par. He too is a daunting competitor who can play classy golf under such fearsome competitive conditions.

At the score of 212 are placed Muhammed Naeem (Peshawar), Muhammed Nazir (Rawalpindi) and the handsome one Hamza Amin (Islamabad). Shahid Javed Khan another very experienced one is at 213 along with Muhammed Shabbir.

Expect rigourous and rugged feud of champions in the final on Sunday .

At the conclusion of the final tomorrow Sunday, the prize distribution will be held at 330 p.m. at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club Lawns.The Zaman Family will host the prize distribution ceremony.