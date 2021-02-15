Multan Sultan appoints Muhammad Rizwan as its captain for PSL

LAHORE, Feb 15 (APP): Multan Sultans on Monday announced that wicketkeeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan will lead their team in place of Shan Masood in the 6th edition of the HBP Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The PSL will start in Karachi from February 20 and Sultans will kick off their campaign for the sixth edition the very next against Islamabad United.

“Multan Sultans management is pleased to appoint Mohammad Rizwan as the Captain of the franchise for HBL PSL6,” said Multan Sultan here.

Mohammad Rizwan has shown exemplary leadership qualities with the Pakistan team as well as with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Domestic tournaments,” said franchise owner Alamgir Khan Tareen regarding the first-choice wicketkeeper for Pakistan .

He described Rizwan as “one of the very best in the world” in the position he plays in currently.

The 28-year-old batsman had moved from Karachi Kings to Multan Sultans this season and At Karachi, under Imad Wasim’s leadership,he (Rizwan) was never considered as first choice in the playing XI as wicket keeper.

“We are excited to have him lead our team for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League,” said Tareen. He also thanked Shan Masood for leading the franchise “exceptionally well” in the previous season .

Rizwan expressed his delight on his appointment as captain and said

that he was looking forward to lead the Multan Sultans team in the upcoming season.

“I have understood the innovative approach the franchise applied last season and am looking forward to playing my part this year,” said the vice captain of the national Test team.

He added that he will work with the senior players such as Shahid Afridi, Shan Masood and Sohail Tanveer to learn from their experience and to elevate Sultans performance in PSL.