Multan Police Wrestler Furqan to represent Pakistan at World Games in USA

MULTAN, Jun 28 (APP):Sub-Inspector and sports officer, Furqan Khan Pehlwan of Multan police will represent Pakistan at the World Police & Fire Games 2025, scheduled to be held in Alabama, USA.

The internationally recognized wrestler, Furqan Khan will compete in the wrestling category, showcasing the strength and spirit of Pakistan Police on the global stage. The World Police & Fire Games was a prestigious event that features athletes from police, fire, and security services worldwide.

Furqan’s participation marks a proud moment for Multan Police and reflects the progressive vision of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, RPO Multan Sohail Chaudhry and CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar.

The Punjab Police leadership continues to promote excellence not only in law enforcement but also in sports and international representation, said police sources.

Furqan Khan stands as a role model for the youth, symbolizing discipline, athleticism, and patriotism. His selection was a matter of great pride for the entire Punjab Police force, the sources stated.