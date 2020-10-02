MULTAN: October 02  A view of the cricket match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan teams during National T20 Cup playing at Multan Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
ALSO READ  MULTAN: September 30 - A view of cricket match between Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teams during National T20 Cup played at Multan Cricket Stadium. Northern team won the match by 79 runs. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri

