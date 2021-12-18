Muhammed Safdar emerges as leader in 4th PGF Jinnah Development Tour Golf

LAHORE, Dec 18 (APP): At the end of the second round of the 4th Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Jinnah Development Tour Golf Tournament for second tier golf professionals the competitive activity at Royal Palm Golf Course was full of twists and turns here on Saturday.



The overnight leaders Azmat Khan and Minhaj Maqsood were completely derailed by unease and fretfulness and had to concede the top slot on the leaderboard to a more resolute and unwavering competitor like Muhammed Safdar of Gujranwala Golf Club while runners up slot was taken over by the capable and technically cultivated Sunny Masih of Lahore Gymkhana.



It was reassuring to see Muhammed Safdar as the front liner and this is a position that has evaded this meritorious one for a prolonged period although he is considered remarkably talented and even gifted. With a stirring performance in the second round he finds an opening to achieve a position he so boisterously desires.

His second round score of gross 70 was attained through three birdies on holes 4,8 and 12, regulation pars on 14 holes and just one bogey on the closing 18th hole.Overall his score for two rounds adds up to an aggregate of 142, two under par and seems poised for an illustrious triumph.



The cut was placed yesterday at the conclusion of the second round and 59 participating competitors stand weeded out while 41 achieved the honor of qualifying for a tussle for ample prize money in the final 18 holes contest on Sunday. And the proceedings on Sunday are going to be menacing and daunting as Sunny Masih is considered a formidable competitor whose array of shot making is classy .

Already with a transcendentant round of gross 70 on the second day he has clawed his way up the leaderboard and from the 11th position on the first day he appears all lustrous in the second position with a two days aggregate score of 143,one under par and only a single stroke behind the leader M.Safdar.

When questioned about his chances he looked sanguine and cheerful about his outright victory chances. He is certainly audacious and valiant and itching for a prolific round on Sunday.



However matters do not end here .Other adversaries looking assertive and potent are Muhammed Arif of Peshawar at a two rounds aggregate score of 144 and seven others are grouped at the score of 146.

These seven aspirants are Nasir Masih and Muhammed Saeed of Lahore Garrison, Syed Bilal Hussain Shah of Multan, Zeeshan Khan of Peshawar, Zulfiqar Ali of DHA, Karachi Muhammed Imran of Defence Raya and Aashir Masih of Lahore Gymkhana. All of them have proved their aptness and forte and are bound for lucrative careers in the professional golf arena of the country.



At the conclusion of the 4th PGF Jinnah Development Tour Golf Match tomorrow Sunday at the Royal Palm Golf Course the prize distribution ceremony will be held at 330 pm at Royal Palm Golf Club Lawns.