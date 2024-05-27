Mohsin Naqvi rewards Wheelchair cricketers for Asia Cup triumph

LAHORE, May 27 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi on Monday presented a cheque worth rupees 1.5 million to the Pakistan Wheelchair cricket team on winning the Asia Cup 2024.

The Pakistan Wheelchair cricket team had overcome Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup Wheelchair championship 2023 in Nepal last year. It was Wheelchair cricketers consecutive title.

In order to the team’s achievement, Chairman PCB invited members of the Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket team to the PCB Headquarters at Gaddafi stadium and congratulated them on their triumph.

Mohsin Naqvi lauded the team’s efforts and expressed best wishes for the team’s continued success. He also assured PCB’s support for the Wheelchair Cricket Team in its future endeavours.

Members of the Wheelchair Cricket Team expressed their gratitude to the PCB for hosting them and offering them encouragement.

Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council Chairperson Rukhsana Rajput, Wheelchair Cricket Team captain Mohammad Zeeshan, vice-captain Imran Arain, batter Syed Arsalan Ahmed, wicketkeeper-batter Muazzam Nawaz and bowler Mohammad Fayyaz were present on the occasion.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, Director – Domestic Cricket Operations Abdullah Khurram Niazi, Senior General Manager Domestic Junaid Zia and other PCB officials attended the ceremony.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Wheelchair cricketers have been appreciated twice by the PCB for this achievement. Former Chairman Zaka Ashraf had also awarded a cash prize of 3.6 million rupees to these wheelchair cricketers for the same feat in December last year.