Mohsin Naqvi congratulates Shaheens, ODI team

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has commended Pakistan Shaheens and the Pakistan ODI team for their impressive victories.

Pakistan Shaheens beat India A to qualify for Asia Cup Rising Stars semis while Pakistan team clean sweep the three-match ODI against Sri Lanka.

Naqvi tweeted on a social media platform, “What a proud moment for Pakistan and for the Board today! Our Pakistan Shaheens defeated India A by 8 wickets, chasing down the target in just 13.2 overs. A dominant, fearless and unforgettable performance in the Asia Cup Rising Stars Tournament in Doha. Superb cricket by our young guns, the future of Pakistan is shining bright. Congratulations to the nation!”

He further wrote, “Well Done Boys, Congratulations to all the players on a brilliant clean sweep in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, after winning the T20I series as well. Back to back dominant performances, proud of our players, coaches and management for their hard work and spirit. Please trust and believe in these boys, they are giving their all for the country. Special congratulations to Haris Rauf on being awarded Man of the Series, outstanding bowling throughout. A great moment for Pakistan cricket and our fans.”