Mohammad Rizwan appointed Pak T20I vice-captain

LAHORE, Jan 08 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan vice-captain of the Pakistan Men’s T20I cricket team.

Rizwan’s first assignment as deputy to Shaheen Shah Afridi will be the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, scheduled to take place in New Zealand from 12 January.

31-year-old Rizwan has featured in 85 T20Is, amassing 2,797 runs, including one century and 25 half-centuries. Behind the stumps, Rizwan has taken 41 catches and 11 stumpings.

Rizwan has already served as the vice-captain of the test and ODI squads under Babar Azam’s captaincy.

“It is an honour to be named as the vice-captain of Pakistan Men’s T20I side. I am thankful to the PCB for entrusting me with this responsibility. I am looking forward to working closely with the captain, coaching staff, and my teammates to contribute to the team’s success,” Mohammad Rizwan said in a statement issued by the PCB on Monday.