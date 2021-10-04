Mohammad Hafeez recovers from dengue, resumes practice

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Oct 04 (APP):Pakistan former captain Mohammad Hafeez has fully recovered from dengue fever and resumed his cricket practice on Monday.



Mohammad Hafeez was infected with dengue virus last week. Due to his illness,

Hafeez withdrew from the first leg of the National T20 Cup — which was held

in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.



After gaining full fitness Hafeez is available for Central Punjab for the reminder

of the reminder of the completion.



The second leg of the National T20 Cup will start on October 6. The right-handed

batsman is also part of the Pakistan squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.