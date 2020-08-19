Misbah delighted with team’s comeback in the Southampton Test

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Aug 19 (APP):-: Pakistan cricket teams head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has praised his side for its commitment and belief in the Southampton Test

following a heart-breaking three-wicket defeat in the Manchester Test.

“It was always going to be difficult to fight back after what happened

in Manchester but the players’ commitment and belief was outstanding.

“We have the belief that we can come back in the final Test and it’s so

important to us that Pakistan supporters back home and around the

world share that belief with us,” Misbah wrote in his column for the

Pakistan Cricket Board website here on Wednesday.

Pakistan recovered from 158 for six to 236 all out and then had England

reeling at 110 for four when the rain-affected match ended. Just over 143 overs of play was possible due to bad light and thunderstorms.

“It was another brave decision to bat first in the second Test given the

conditions but everybody took on the challenge. Overall I’m really happy

with the way the team batted. Everybody just tried to hang in and score runs.

“The partnerships involving Abid Ali, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam at the top

of the order were really pleasing and encouraging, in testing conditions,”

wrote Pakistan’s most successful Test captain.

Misbah opined the bowlers’ performance in England’s short first innings

would give his side the require momentum going in the third Test, which

will commence in Southampton on Friday.

“We expected the pitch to deteriorate towards the end of the match and it did.

Even with just a couple of hours of sun at the end of the match, Yasir Shah

was able to challenge the England batsmen.

“The seamers also bowled really well and I was really happy with the way

we finished the match. That last session, even as the game drifted towards

a draw, gives us a lot of confidence going into the last Test.

“It’s a big game and we want to end the series on a good note.”

Misbah praised wicketkeeper/batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s gutsy and

fighting 72 that came off 222 balls and included seven fours. According to Misbah, fitness was one of the key factors behind Rizwan’s performance.

“Rizwan fought really hard so that we, at least, had a decent score to put

a little bit of pressure on England. He showed glimpses in the first Test,

when his wicketkeeping was also wonderful, and against Australia in Brisbane last November.

“Rizwan has great game awareness and we’re really happy with the way

he’s performing. It’s important that players, especially the new ones, show

they can perform under pressure and his innings in Southampton will give

him a lot of confidence.

“Fitness has been an important part of our strategy as a team since I took

on the role of head coach last September and we have seen the benefits

in the two Tests so far.

“The players have taken ownership of their fitness levels and they should be

given credit for that, especially after three months at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. They know having supreme fitness will help them to perform under pressure.

“Mohammad Rizwan is a great example of that in the way he ran between the wickets and batted with the tail. Shan Masood also showed it in the first Test,batting for almost eight hours, and running really well with Shadab Khan.

The way they stole quick singles is something that you don’t see much in Test cricket and certainly not from a Pakistan team. The partnership brought us back into the game in Manchester and it was purely down to fitness. Shadab is one of the fittest guys in our team,” Misbah wrote atwww.pcb.com.pk.

On the ongoing debate about bad light and potential use of the pink ball, Misbah wrote:

“There has been a lot of discussion about the way bad light affected this Test.

“In these unusual circumstances, there is room to debate these issues but the pink ball is very different to the red ball and I’m not sure that using it for a whole match – in daylight – is a good idea.

“I think most people prefer to see Test cricket played in the conventional way, which means with a red ball – that’s the beauty of the game.”

Misbah once again took the time to appreciate the fans’ for their support

when he said: “In testing times, the support from fans makes a huge difference to us.

“I’m happy the way the players have fought and we always need the support

whether we win, lose or draw. Especially in these conditions, when there is no one in the ground, supporting comments on social media can really lift an individual player and the team.”