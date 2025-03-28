17.7 C
Islamabad
Friday, March 28, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsMikaeel, Oscar emerge victorious in ITF Jrs doubles
Sports

Mikaeel, Oscar emerge victorious in ITF Jrs doubles

10
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): The 15-year-old Mikaeel Ali Baig has shown incredible form over the past three weeks, playing the Davis Cup Jr. Championship and two consecutive ITFs in Sri Lanka.
Despite a challenging draw this week, he reached both singles and doubles finals. And he emerged as the doubles champion with partner Oscar, said a press release.
This marks his 6th ITF final appearance in just a few months and his FIRST title! Due to his consistent performances. Mikaeel’s world ranking has skyrocketed from the 1400s to the 800s! What a phenomenal achievement.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan