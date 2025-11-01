Mikaeel Ali wins boys singles title of ITF World Jr Tennis C’ship

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 01 (APP): Mikaeel Ali Baig bagged the boys singles title of the ITF Pakistan Ali Embroidery World Junior Tennis Championship J-30 (Leg-2)-2025, here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Saturday.

A large number of junior tennis players from around the world participated in the tournament. The countries included China, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Lithuania, Russia, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the host nation, Pakistan.

In the Boys’ Singles final, Mikaeel defeated Kristijonas Milasaukas (LTU) 6-3, 7-6(3) to claim the Boys’ Singles Title.

In the Girls’ Singles Final, Turkiye’s Ecrin Lal Yavuz defeated her Serife Pelin Sari of Turkiye’s 6-0, 6-0 to win the Girls’ Singles Title.

Syedaal Khan Nassar, Deputy Chairman Senate, was the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony, while Irfan Neziroglu, Ambassador of Turkiye, Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tennis Federation, Zamrud Khan, CEO of Pakistan Sweet Home, were the guests of Honour.

They distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up, along with Rashid Malik, former Davis Cupper and Col. (R) Zia-ud-Din Tufail, Secretary General of PTF.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syedal Khan Nasir, lauded the event as a symbol of Pakistan’s youthful spirit, determination, and progress toward global sporting excellence.

He paid rich tribute to Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation, acknowledging his remarkable contributions to promoting tennis and bringing glory to Pakistan at the international level.

He appreciated his visionary leadership, which has played a pivotal role in strengthening the foundation of tennis from the grassroots to the global stage.

He also commended Salim Saifullah Khan for his institutional leadership and strategic vision that helped redefine the Federation’s structure and reputation.

Highlighting the Federation’s milestone achievement, he said it was a matter of great pride that Pakistan Tennis Federation had advanced from Group C to Group A in international rankings, a historic accomplishment that reflects the Federation’s commitment and the players’ talent.

Nasir noted that this progress stands as evidence of the immense potential, enthusiasm, and resilience of Pakistan’s youth. He emphasized that the Government and Parliament of Pakistan are committed to promoting sports through institutional support, infrastructure development, and the creation of opportunities for young athletes.

He expressed satisfaction at seeing players from Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab, and Sindh actively participating in the championship and praised the government’s efforts for the development of sports across the country, assuring his full support for such initiatives.

The Deputy Chairman Senate said that sports play a vital role in character-building and national unity by instilling discipline, honesty, tolerance, and self-confidence among youth. “Sports are not merely about winning or losing,” he said, “but about dignity, perseverance, and the strength of character.”

He further emphasized that in today’s world, sports have evolved beyond entertainment and have become a powerful tool for economic growth, diplomacy, and national identity. Pakistani athletes, he noted, continue to raise the country’s flag high in multiple disciplines, from cricket, hockey to squash and tennis.

Expressing confidence in the continued progress of tennis in Pakistan, Nasir said that under the professional guidance and dedication of the Pakistan Tennis Federation, the sport will continue to flourish, paving the way for Pakistan to achieve greater international recognition.

He extended appreciation to the organizers, coaches, parents, and young players for their tireless efforts and commitment, stating that their passion is the true guarantee of Pakistan’s bright future.

Meanwhile, Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, said we saw great tennis in the championship. “Youngsters like Mikaeel Ali Baig and other young players will soon be seen representing Pakistan in the Wimbledon and US open. I thank everyone who have worked hard for the championships,” he said.

The closing ceremony was also attended by Advocate Majid Bashir-President-ITA, Maj. Rashid, former Secretary-PTF, Saeed Ahmad Khan (SVP-PTF), Col. (R) Gul Rehman (Director C&S-PTF, as well as a large number of players, parents, coaches, and tennis enthusiasts.