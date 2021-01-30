By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jan 30 (APP): President Traditional Sports and Games (TSG) Mexico Ms Ana Claudia Collado called on Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here at National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

President Traditional Sports and Games Pakistan Nawab Furqan and Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Consultant and Secretary TSG Pakistan Shahid Faqeer Virk were also present.

The Punjab sports minister appreciated the efforts of Ms Ana Claudia Collado for promotion of traditional sports and games in different countries.

“Pakistan also has great talent in traditional sports and games and we are quite confident to win several laurels in future international events of traditional sports and games,” he added.