APP36-021224
MULTAN: December 02- Men athletes participate in the thrilling 400-meter Relay race competition during the last day of the 52nd National Athletics Championship 2024 at Ayub Stadium. APP/QSM/MAF/TZD/SSH
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.