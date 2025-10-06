Medicam U-19 inter-zonal cricket tournament kicks off; Zone-IV Greens win opening match

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 06 (APP):The Medicam U-19 Inter-Zonal Cricket Tournament began at the KCCA Stadium with Zone-IV Greens edging past Zone-I Whites by one wicket in a thrilling opening match.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Zahid Hussain Bhatti, Executive Director of the Medicam Group of Companies, reaffirmed the company’s longstanding commitment to supporting the Regional Cricket Association Karachi (RCAK). “Medicam has always supported Karachi cricket and will continue to do so in the future,” he said, praising RCAK officials for their dedication under the leadership of Nadeem Omar.

Chairman of the Tournament Committee, Khalid Nafees, lauded the efforts of Nadeem Omar and Azam Khan for their invaluable services in promoting cricket in Karachi. “Their contributions are unforgettable. Win or lose, we are always with Karachi,” he remarked.

Tournament Secretary M. Touseef Siddiqui paid tribute to Khalil Ahmad Nanitalwala and Junaid Khalil for their grassroots contributions to the sport. He also thanked Khalid Nafees, Azam Khan, Javed Akhtar Kiani, and zonal officials for their cooperation in organizing the event.

Chief guest Zahid Hussain Bhatti formally inaugurated the tournament by hitting the first ball.

In the opening match, Zone-I Whites batted first and were bowled out for 164 in 38.2 overs. Burhan Ali scored 45, Aariz Adil made 25, and Afan Shah Nawaz added 21. For Zone-IV Greens, Saif ur Rahman took four wickets for 37, while Syed Mehdi picked up two. In reply, Zone-IV Greens chased down the target with one wicket in hand, scoring 165 for 9 in 39.2 overs. Syed Mehdi top-scored with 55, and S.M. Shaheer contributed 33. Mohammad Farman took 4 for 23 for the losing side.

The ceremony was attended by Coordinator RCAK Azam Khan, Zafar Ahmed, Zone-VII President Mazhar Ali Awan, Zone-I Secretary Arif Waheed Khan, Zone-II Secretary Nusrat Ullah, Zone-III Secretary Afzal Qureshi, Zone-V Secretary Saeed Jabbar, Zone-I Treasurer Tariq Hafeez Siddiqui, Zone-V Treasurer Imran Anjum Sheikh, and several other cricket officials. Hundreds of young cricketers were also present.