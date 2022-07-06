Mazari denies reports about discontinuation of pension, other benefits to PSB employees

ISLAMABAD, Jul 06 (APP): Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari has outrightly denied the reports about discontinuation of pension and other benefits to the employees of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

A section of press on Wednesday reported that an in-house meeting of the IPC ministry had declared the pension to PSB officers/staff/officials illegal, and directed the concerned to take up the matter of discontinuing pension payment and devise another mechanism of benefit to the employees.

But the minister, who is also president of the PSB while chairing the 25th Board meeting here refuted the news item, assuring that all allied benefits would continue to be paid to the PSB employees and no one would be ousted from the service.

The terms and conditions of the employment of existing employees could not be changed during service as had already been decided by the honourable courts in a number of judgments, he added.

The PCB Board took a number of key decisions related to sports and athletes.

It was decided that the 14th South Asian Games (SAGs) would be staged in November 2023. However, input would be sought from the National Sports Federations about venues of different competitions of the games.

The panel also decided that as per the government policy, the PSB would sponsor the athletes, who had the potential to win medals and bring laurels for the country. However, the POA might like to sponsor more players for forthcoming Commonwealth and Islamic Solidarity Games. “If the athletes will shine at the international level, the government/PSB will not only reimburse their participating expenditures but lucrative cash incentives will also be granted to them,” it was announced.

The board also approved the enhancement of rates of boarding and pocket allowance

for the camp trainees and fixation of rates of special/extra diet to the potential

athletes.

It ratified the affiliation of Pakistan Amateur Circle Kabaddi Federation and gave it 60 days to complete the requisite documents as per approved affiliation criteria.

The board suspended the affiliation of Pakistan Weightlifting Federation for being

involved in a number of malpractices apart from doping issues.

It unanimously agreed to grant provisional affiliation to the Pakistan Long Range Rifle Association with the PSB for a period of one year as provided in the Constitution of PSB.

It was decided that the Ministry of IPC would take up the case with the Ministry of Interior for vacation of Liaquat Gymnasium from Pakistan Rangers Troops within a week time.

The board ratified the adoption of minimum gross salary of Rs 25,000 per month to the PSB employees as notified by the Finance Division.