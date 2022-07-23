Mazari assures full support to PTF for holding Asian C’ships

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, while congratulating the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) for winning the bid to host two Asian Championships, assured his all-out support for the smooth conduct of the mega events.

“I congratulate the National Federation for winning the bid to host 4th Combaxx Asian Taekwondo Open Championship in November this year and 5th Asian Open Taekwondo Championship in year 2023.

“I, as a minister of IPC, will extend full support to PTF for the smooth conduct of this championship and will monitor this event in Liaquat Gymnasium PSB, Islamabad.

“The event will definitely create a mile stone in the sports of Pakistan and surely other federations will follow the footsteps,” he said while speaking as chief guest at the opening ceremony of 15th Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship 2022 at Shehbaz Sharif Sports Complex, Rawalpindi on Saturday.

He said that it was a pleasure for him to open the championship. “I am pleased to see the extraordinary arrangements made by PTF for this event. Indeed, it has done a lot for the promotion and development of taekwondo, which is an Olympic and Korean national sport.”

The minister said the number of participation of National Taekwondo Team in international competitions showed the hard work and dedication of the federation in promoting the sport in Pakistan.

“I would like to congratulate the team for winning two bronze medals during the 25th Asian Taekwondo Kyorugi Championship held in South Korea in June this year. This is a great achievement of the federation and I am sure they will also do well in upcoming South Asian Games and Islamic Games.

“I was also briefed by the federation stakeholders about the role of the Korean Embassy and government, and their untiring efforts to promote Olympic martial arts.

Mazari also thanked the district government and media for highlighting the said championship.

“My sincere wishes for all the athletes, and I hope they win laurels for the country and keep Pakistan’s flag high.”

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo, dignitaries of the embassy, PTF President Waseem Ahmed and other officials were also present on the occasion.