Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challenge Cup matches

ISLAMABAD, May 03 (APP): Masha, Army, KRL, PACA earned victories on the third day of the National Challenge Cup 2023 final round here at Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex.

In the first match, Masha United secured 1-0 victory over Pakistan Navy. The lone goal of the match was netted by Mujahid Hussain, sealing the win for his team.

The second match between the Pakistan Army and HEC, with the Pakistan Army emerging triumphant with a scoreline of 3-1. Afzal, Umiar and Haris found the back of the net for the Pakistan Army, while Muhammad Inam managed to score a single goal for HEC.

In the third match, KRL dominated SA Farms with a 3-0 victory. Najeebullah netted two goals and secured his position as the top scorer for KRL. Waqar sealed the deal by adding another goal, bringing the final score to 3.

In the fourth match, PACA emerged victorious over NIMSO with a close score of 2-1. Sharab Khan scored two crucial goals for his team. Despite Musaveer’s effort with one goal for NIMSO, it wasn’t enough to alter the outcome.