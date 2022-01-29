Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Memorial Polo Cup: final on Sunday



By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jan 29 (APP):The final of the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Memorial Polo Cup, sponsored by JS Bank, will be contested between Asean Polo Team and Sheikhoo Steel/Diamond Paints at Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) here on Sunday.

According to JPF President Lt Col (retd) Shoaib Aftab, former Army Chief Gen (R) Jahangir Karamat will grace the final as chief guest while JS Bank Country Head Muzaffar Shah and Regional Head Majid Qureshi will be guests of honour. Other notables to grace the occasion will be JPF officials, polo players, their families and polo lovers.

Asean Polo Team, one of the finalists, consists of Mohib Shahzad, Hashim Asad, Raja Jalal Arslan and Raja Sami Ullah while Sheikhoo Steel/Diamond Paints, the other finalist team, comprises Usman Aziz Anwar, Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Saqib Khan Khakwani.