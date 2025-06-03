Mahin Aftab eyes Grand Slam dream as crucial stage beckons

- Advertisement -

By Muhammad Shafique Raja

ISLAMABAD, Jun 03 (APP): In a country where cricket often overshadows all other sports, Mahin Aftab Qureshi is quietly scripting a different story — one of perseverance, exceptional talent and international promise.

With a fierce left-handed game and a relentless work ethic, the 23-year-old Pakistani female tennis star is now on the brink of a global breakthrough.

“I’m all set to begin my ITF/WTA pro career,” Mahin told APP during a short visit home from Barcelona, Spain. For the past three years, she has been training there under elite Spanish coaches Gonzalo Lopez and Marc Canovas Martos.

Mahin’s transition to the international professional circuit marks a watershed moment not only in her career but also in the history of women’s tennis in Pakistan.

“Every drop of sweat, every injury, every sacrifice; it’s all led to this point,” she reflects.

Mahin’s journey began at just nine years old, and by 11, she was already dominating Pakistan’s junior tennis scene. Since then, she has never lost a national U-18 title, collecting more than 30 junior trophies along the way. Her historic win at the Asian U-14 Division 2 singles title in Vietnam in 2015 made her the first Pakistani female to achieve the feat. That same year, before turning 15, she also lifted the Barcelona U-16 title and reached the U-18 final in Spain.

Despite limited international exposure — participating in just 10 to 11 overseas tournaments — Mahin rose from a world ranking of 3400 to the late 700s in the ITF Junior rankings.

“Other players had more chances abroad. I had to make every tournament count, and I successfully did that,” she says.

Mahin’s rise has not come without adversity. At the 2019 South Asian Games in Nepal, she competed through a serious wrist injury, powered by painkillers, yet still clinched a bronze medal for Pakistan. Her resilience also shone through in the Billie Jean King Cup, where she represented Pakistan three times, debuting at just 15 and a half, and emerged as the country’s best singles performer.

At home, she’s been a dominant force, winning six to seven national women’s singles titles since 2017 and regularly defeating top rivals like Sara Mehboob and Sara Mansur, often in consecutive meetings. She’s only lost twice in the last eight years — both to Ushna Suhail, whom she has also beaten once.

In Europe, Mahin’s success has continued. Over the past 20 months, she has won six Barcelona Federation European Championships and reached two finals and three semi-finals, often while managing recurring injuries.

Based at Pro Tennis Coaching BCN in Castelldefels, Mahin trains in a world-class environment. Her coach, Marc Canovas Martos, believes she’s just getting started. “Mahin has tremendous potential,” he says. “Her game is diverse: a powerful lefty serve, strong topspin forehand, clever slices and drop shots. But more than that, she has the heart of a champion. She trains with purpose and carries a hunger that’s rare.”

That hunger is driven by a singular goal: playing at the Grand Slams. Inspired by Serena Williams’s resilience and Rafael Nadal’s intensity, Mahin envisions herself walking onto the biggest courts in the world, waving Pakistan’s flag.

But global dreams come with global costs, and Mahin is now facing the steep financial demands of the WTA tour: international travel, tournament fees, equipment, physiotherapy, recovery management and more.

“I’ve come this far with grit, sacrifice and some institutional help,” she says.

“Now I need backing. That isn’t just about me. It’s about showing what Pakistani girls can achieve when they’re backed.”

Her father, Air Commodore (retd) Aftab Qureshi, reinforces the urgency. “Mahin has done everything possible with minimal resources. She’s entering the global circuit now and this is the time to act. Supporting her is an investment in sport, in gender equality and in national pride.”

While Mahin deeply appreciates the continuous support from the Pakistan Air Force and the current Air Chief, and thanked the BARD Foundation for their sponsorship for one year, she emphasizes that consistent, strategic sponsorship is what will now make the difference.

Mahin is not just a rising tennis star. She is a national story waiting to be written on international courts. With the right backing, she has the potential to be Pakistan’s tennis ambassador to the world, inspiring a new generation of athletes, especially girls, who dare to dream beyond the boundaries set before them.

“I want to play the Grand Slams. I want to inspire, represent and win — not just for myself, but for Pakistan,” Mahin says.

“And Inshaa Allah, I will. But I can’t do it alone,” she adds.