Maaz, Zubair half-centuries put Peshawar ahead

ABBOTTABAD, Dec 02 (APP): Peshawar racked up a sizeable first innings total on day one of the second triangular stage fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 against Lahore Whites as they were 293-7 in 72 overs at close of play at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Half centuries from Maaz Sadaqat (95) and Zubair Khan (71) helped Peshawar score at above four runs an over as Lahore Whites’ pacers Ahmed Bashir (2-54), Naseem Shah (2-77), Mohammad Salman (1-47) and Ubaid Shah (1-78) shared six of the seven Peshawar wickets among them.

Maaz, who missed out on his second first-class century by a mere five runs, struck 16 fours and one six during his 97-ball stay on the crease, which also included a fifty-run second-wicket stand with Sajjad Ibraheem. After Peshawar lost half of their side with 173 runs on the board, No.6 batter Zubair Khan (71, 84b, 11x4s) partnered with Mohammad Haris (45, 68b, 4x4s) to stitch a 97-run sixth-wicket stand.

Lahore Whites’ Naseem and Ahmed struck to remove Haris and Zubair, respectively towards the end of the day as bad light forced an early close to the day one with 72 overs bowled.

Sajid Khan (11 not out, 29b, 1×4) and Niaz Khan (2 not out, 7b) will be on the crease for Peshawar when they resume their first innings on day two with three scalps in the bag.

Scores in brief (Day 1 of 4):

Peshawar vs Lahore Whites at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad

Lahore Whites opted to field first Peshawar 293-7, 72 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 95, Zubair Khan 71, Mohammad Haris 45, Nabi Gul 22; Ahmed Bashir 2-54, Naseem Shah 2-77).